SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Staying on top of the investigation into the Martin Luther King Church fire in Springfield, whether it was intentionally set and whether hate crime charges will be pursued.

The FBI and other state and local investigators left late Monday night and were back here first thing Tuesday morning.

They were trying to figure out what happened. You can see the church windows were boarded up.

A symbol of unity left boarded up after a fire ripped through the Martin Luther King Junior Community Presbyterian Church on Monday morning.

Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi said the fire is considered highly suspicious.

“I’d like to say it seems very coincidental that we have other fires on that lot and in that neighborhood, and now the church is on fire; it’s a lot of coincidences here,” Calvi said.

Western Mass News has learned there have been three fires this month in the vicinity of the church, two of them happening on the church's Concord Terrace property.

"The lot was under high surveillance for the increased attention from the police department. They had extra patrols in the area looking for anything that was going on so nothing has come up at this point," Calvi explained.

On Christmas Eve, investigators said a trash bin was intentionally set on fire. The flames spread to someone's home on Oak Street, which is less than a mile from the church.

You can see the charred window of the home. These fires are all under investigation.

Meanwhile, authorities were back on the scene at the church on Tuesday trying to piece together what happened.

Crews investigating fire at Springfield church SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews battled a two-alarm fire at the M.L.K. Presbyterian Chu…

“The law enforcement aspect is still interviewing people in the neighborhood talking to people that may have seen something,” Calvi said. “The cause and origin team are still trying to pinpoint the exact cause and origin of the fire.”

There is a $5,000 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest.