SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Saint Mark Armenian Apostolic Church in Springfield held its annual Armenian festival, known for its delicious Armenian food.
The event was drive-thru style due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone working wore masks, gloves, and all customers stayed inside their cars.
Western Mass News spoke with one of the organizers of the event, Ani Jermakian, who said what it means to be able to keep this tradition going.
"We wanted to keep the tradition alive. It's something super important to us, so even just having the music going and having the support from the community, we are so thankful," she said. "Just to be able to give back to the community in this way and, you know, get the support and keep the tradition alive is amazing to us this year."
One dollar from every food order was donated to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.
