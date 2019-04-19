SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Christians around the world are observing Good Friday today.
In Springfield, the somber holy day was marked by a street performance of the Stations of the Cross.
The spiritual pilgrimage started at Blessed Sacrament Church on Waverly Street this afternoon.
"I wanted to come and be part of our tradition," said parishioner Kim Rivera
Hundreds watched the two hour re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross move through Springfield's North End neighborhood.
The crowd followed actors through 14 stations, representing the path Jesus took on his way to crucifixion.
"It's a very symbolic and very big tradition in the Latino community," Rivera noted.
It's a tradition this bilingual parish has performed for decades.
"This is something we've been doing for 40 years in this community. Once a year, we come together in a spiritual way together," said Heriberto Flores.
It's a spiritual day that brings young and old together in remembrance.
The parish is holding Easter service this Sunday starting at 9:15 a.m.
