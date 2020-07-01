SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield city clerk uses profanity as the police commissioner speaks. This is all during the Springfield City Council’s Monday night budget hearing over zoom.
When Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood was talking, Springfield City Clerk Tasheena Davis said "Shut up", also with the use of some profanity, but Davis later said her comments were not directed towards the police commissioner.
As Clapprood was talking about the morale of the police department, she heard Davis say those words, and people at the meeting immediately reacted to what they heard.
Davis then apologized after she was asked to call roll at the meeting.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News what was going through his mind as this all played out.
"Almost immediately after that, Clerk Attorney Tasheena Davis apologized profusely and that she was having a domestic issue going on at her home," he said. "At the time, you could hear Commissioner Clapprood say are you okay? Do you need an officer? Do you need a car over there?"
Davis issued another apology today saying in part:
"I am beyond embarrassed about using such profanity. I also would like to apologize to the Springfield City Council, Mayor Sarno, all the department heads, the citizens of Springfield, and especially to Commissioner Clapprood as she was speaking when my comments were heard."
Mayor Sarno is ready to look past what happened Monday night.
"If anything more is brought about that warrants an independent look, then we'll take an independent look, but from there we move forward," Sarno said.
Western Mass News reached out to Clapprood about the situation, but she did not respond.
