SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield officials have temporarily closed the City Clerk's office after a potential COVID-19 exposure.
Those who have scheduled appointments with the clerk's office will be contacted to either reschedule the appointment or, if possible, encouraged to conduct that city-related business remotely.
“After conferring with Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and out of an abundance of caution, we will be temporarily closing the City Clerk’s Office to get our employees tested and to thoroughly deep clean that office area. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience - we do not make these decisions lightly. In order to continue to keep our overall City operations going and to keep a control and structured accessibility to City Hall for our constituents, we must maintain a balance of protecting and preserving the health and safety of our workforce. We will continue to take these precautionary public health and safety measures," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno in a statement.
The City Clerk's office is expected to reopen either Friday, December 11 or Monday, December 14 after the office undergoes a deep cleaning and all the employees are tested.
