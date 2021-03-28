SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The City Clerk's office is temporarily closed for COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
The office is set to potentially reopen Monday, April 5 after employees have been tested for COVID-19 and the office area is deep cleaned.
Mayor Domenic Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris made this announcement out of an abundance of caution.
Sarno said in a statement part quote, “After conferring with Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and out of an abundance of caution, we will be temporarily closing the City Clerk’s Office to get our employees tested and to thoroughly deep clean the office area. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience - we do not make these decisions lightly. In order to continue to keep our overall City operations going and to keep a control and structured accessibility to City Hall for our constituents, we must maintain a balance of protecting and preserving the health and safety of our workforce. We will continue to take these precautionary public health and safety measures.”
Those who had a schedules appointment with the clerk's office will be contacted to reschedule their appointment at a later date or encouraged to conduct the business remotely.
