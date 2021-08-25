SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Calls for action in Springfield after two city councilors speak out saying Eversource owes the city $44 million in personal property taxes and interest charges.
According to those two city councilors, this money owed is from the past 10 years. The mayor of Springfield, Domenic Sarno, saying Wednesday, they have gone after Eversource in the past.
“We hope that now this has become more clear to the public that Eversource will pay its debts,” Springfield City Councilor Timothy Allen said.
Allen said it adds up to $44 million. Western Mass News asked Sarno about the tax situation. He tells us in a statement in part quote, “We have done everything on the city side to get Eversource to pay their outstanding taxes through legal action and hiring outside counsel and experts to pursue the valuation that we have used the last decade.”
Two city councilors and the mayor are all saying this has been going on for the past 10 years. We asked councilor Allen, how he found out about this.
“Every time we get audited there's a management letter issued, and it was a little, it didn't say much. But it said there were some debts owed to the city. Mike and I started probing a little bit with the finance team, and we found out what it was all about,” Allen said.
He broke down his findings between the amount owed each year and the interest accrued daily.
"Say it's $3 million a year. Eight or nine years you're at 25, 27 million, and then there's interest. Eversource is accursing interest on their unpaid taxes at something like $9,000 a day," Allen explained.
Eversource tells Western Mass News in a statement in part quote, "There are different views and approaches communities can consider when estimating a property’s assessed value each year, and we regularly work with our municipalities across the commonwealth to resolve the inevitable discrepancies and inconsistencies that can arise through that process. We're disappointed that this complex issue has been addressed in this manner, and we always remain committed to working with the city in good faith toward an equitable result for Springfield and our customers."
We asked Allen what Eversource is expected to pay taxes on.
"In the case of Eversource, it would be light poles. You know the electric light poles on the streets of the city and transformers and equipment that they place in the city, in order to provide electrical service to people, they have to pay a tax on that personal property," Allen said.
Allen said he plans to bring this issue to a committee of the whole meeting on Monday. So the Springfield City Council is informed.
