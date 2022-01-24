SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Springfield City Council has been discussing new proposed marijuana retail stores and cultivation sites in the city. The proposals are supported by Mayor Domenic Sarno and at least one local neighborhood council.
There are three proposed sites; if approved, one would be a marijuana retail store, one would be a cultivation property, and the other would be both.
Special permits are in the works for those sites. The cultivation-only site would be on Page Boulevard in the industrial area, while the retail-only site would be in the Linden Shopping Center. The combined retail store and cultivation site is planned to open on Boston Road.
The cultivation sites would be used to grow marijuana and other related products, greatly increasing supply in western Massachusetts.
“There's going to be cultivation of marijuana flower for wholesale businesses, and an extraction of oils from that flower to use for edibles, topical creams, putting it in vaporizers,” said Attorney Phil Silverman.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News that he supports all three of these properties, saying the marijuana industry has been a big plus in the city.
“I would urge the council to move on any and all as soon as possible,” Mayor Sarno said. “You’re talking about good paying jobs and revenue coming into the city.”
In the Springfield City Council meeting Monday night, logistics were discussed for the proposed sites, all of which sought approval for a special permit in order to open.
The timeline for when the projects will be approved is still unclear. A vote did not happen Monday night, but the proposals will be continued into the next council meeting.
We reached out to the Indian Orchard Citizens Council, and they did vote to approve the project in their neighborhood. The East Springfield Neighborhood Council did not respond to our calls.
