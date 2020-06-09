SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Members of the Springfield City Council announced their recommendations regarding the Police Department's “Use of Force” policy.
This came after they reviewed current protocols.
The press conference began with a nearly nine-minute long moment of silence -- the length of time the now-former Minneapolis police officer had his knee on George Floyd’s neck. the Springfield City Councilors then revealed their four policy suggestions.
They include:
- Specifically ban chokeholds under the department’s “Use of Force” policy
- Make de-escalation tactics the first option in all five levels of force in the policy
- Create an electronic tracking system for citizens’ complaints
- Accept complaints by phone and online
Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos said these actions are important.
“It's ambiguous,” he said. “Right now, the Springfield Police Department's “Use of Force” policy does not mention chokeholds or carotid restraints as an appropriate use. The interpretation is that because they're not included, it means that they are banned."
In response, Mayor Domenic Sarno sent a statement to Western Mass News that said in part:
“I am in the process of initiating, not only another round table, but also a series of meetings of community groups and individuals to continue a dialogue as to what is in the best interest of the people of Springfield.”
The Springfield Police Department said they are in full support of the mayor.
