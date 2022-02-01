SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Springfield City Council decided to hold a special meeting on Tuesday night.
On the agenda — special permits to operate two different adult use marijuana establishments in the city. This comes as part of phase two of cannabis licensing in Springfield.
That meeting began at 5:30 p.m. and was held virtually. Diem Springfield petitioned for a shop at the Eastfield Mall on Boston Road and Enlighten Cannabis has been looking to open a location at the Linden Shopping Center on Main Street in Indian Orchard.
Diem Springfield not only asked for storefront retail, but also a cultivation permit.
Tuesday’s meeting was a continuation of a hearing from last week. We spoke with City Councilor Jesse Lederman who broke down the process.
“These shops go through a multiphase process,” Councilor Lederman explained. “They have to get both approval from the mayor, from the city council, and from the Commonwealth, and so because of the multi-step process, it can take quite a while for them to move through final licensing.”
At the next meeting or the following, he said that there will be additional time for comment and a final vote. Lederman also acknowledged that Springfield is behind compared to other communities in our area.
“I feel like as we look at the openings that have occurred in communities around the city of Springfield, we are seeing a slower process in Springfield and that’s something that we’re taking a close look at right now,” Councilor Lederman explained. “We want to make sure in the city of Springfield that we’re being fair and equitable, but also providing the opportunity for economic development in this regard and we think it will more quickly than communities around us, so as we consider licensing process moving forward. That's definitely something we’re going to be taking a look at.”
There are still two shops in the city that are waiting to open that have already received city council and mayoral approval, and those are the Page Boulevard site and Six Bricks in downtown.
