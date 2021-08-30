SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield city council meeting was underway Monday night about how much Eversource owes the city in personal and property taxes, a whopping $44 million.
Some city councilors said they're upset hearing how much Eversource owes the city.
According to city officials, Eversource has not paid the full amount of money for the fiscal year 2013 to 2021.
City officials said Eversource has disagreed with the tax value. The current law allows them to at least pay 50 percent and they say they have done that.
As of now the city is looking to collect $44 million in total between unpaid taxes and interest.
Some city councilors are speaking out saying they want the money owed today.
“I’m shocked with this information and am personally insulted and I read they are planning to raise the utility bills to something like $136 an average bill, in Springfield it's going to be going up. I find this baffling,” one councilor said.
Eversource tells Western Mass News in a statement, “Because the taxes that we pay are ultimately reflected in customers’ rates, it is our responsibility to challenge a municipality’s valuation if it is determined to be excessive, and we always remain committed to working with the city in good faith toward an equitable result for Springfield and our customers.”
