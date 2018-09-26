SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield city council passed an ordinance that grants licenses to the prospective retail marijuana sales.
The ordinance also provides protections to keep the stores from opening too close to places like schools and in most cases where people live.
Yesterday Springfield city councilors spent hours debating this topic and in the end they voted 11 to 1 in favor of the ordinance
Now, Mayor Domenic Sarno will either sign it into law or veto it.
If made law by the mayor, that would mean 15 stores could open in the city, plus cultivation centers.
There are 58 streets that have been approved by local officials for these businesses but where they'll end up is still up in the air.
Springfield city councilors say a few amendments were made to this ordinance before they voted to approve it.
One of those was tighter restrictions on where the shops can be located.
According to the ordinance, pot shops will not be allowed within 50 feet of residential properties, unless that parcel contains a minimum of 20 thousand square feet.
Buffer zones are also set up to keep stores away from school zones.
If approved by the mayor, stores can start applying to open a shop in Springfield.
On top of a community host agreement, business owners will have to submit through the Cannabis Control Commission.
The commission has the final say on stores and their own protections in place.
As of now, the commission has yet to give the green light for stores to open in Massachusetts.
Four provisional licenses have been approved so far, one of them being for a store in Pittsfield, and final inspections by the commission have begun for perspective stores.
Marijuana businesses across the state have voiced the process is taking too long.
The commission has stated the inspections will be done by sometime this fall.
