SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Springfield City Council President Marcus Williams said that he will be creating a new mental health subcommittee.
Councilor Williams told Western Mass News that the new subcommittee will work to address the gaps in services related to mental health care.
He went on to say, quote:
"... a collaborative approach is needed to raise awareness about the kinds of mental illness that exist and what services are accessible for our residents."
Councilor Zadia Govan has been named chair of the committee.
