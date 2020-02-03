SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A hot button topic is on the agenda for tonight's city council meeting in Springfield.
A vote is expected to temporarily ban the city's use of facial recognition technology.
This comes as the city council and the Springfield Police Department have engaged in a heated debate over the issue.
This bill was supposed to stop facial recognition technology for five years among city departments like the police.
But just in the last week, one of the bill's cosponsors told Western Mass News the council decided they'd be willing to negotiate down to a shorter period.
However, Mayor Domenic Sarno said he'll still veto the bill if it passes Monday night.
Five years, is no longer the magic number, for the temporary facial recognition ban put forth by Springfield City Councilor Adam Gomez.
Gomez said the bill would press pause on allowing any city department to use what he calls an imperfect technology.
"There are some issues when it comes to people with different skin complexions, and lighting," Gomez said.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said in a statement, the police department doesn't use facial recognition yet, but she said they would consider it for the future, saying quote:
"I foresee as this technology evolves, officers, being able to use it for anything from locating missing persons to help identify or weed out potential suspects in violent crimes."
"We support the Springfield Police Department," Gomez said.
[Do you trust them?]
"We do trust the Springfield Police Department, but what we don’t trust is when it’s there’s information that sometimes isn’t shared," Gomez noted.
Gomez told Western Mass News their goal in putting forth the moratorium, is to protect the people they were elected represent.
"Why should we handcuff our police department when you have this technology?" Gomez noted.
For that same reason, Mayor Domenic Sarno, who has threatened to veto the facial recognition bill in the past said he isn't changing his tune.
Sarno used the recent kidnapping and Amber Alert in Springfield as an example of how he can't say no the technology.
"Tell that to a family that their child’s been kidnapped. Well, we didn’t want to put it out there for all the public safety agencies and the community which was very helpful to us, because we felt that somebody could second-guess us. They’re saying to you or saying to me 'please utilize everything in your power to get my kid back'," Sarno explained.
Should the bill pass tonight and the mayor veto it, the council would need a two-thirds majority to override that veto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.