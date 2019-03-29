SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's more fallout following the indictment of 14 Springfield police officers in connection with a 2015 bar brawl.
Justin Hurst, president of the Springfield City Council, is calling for the resignation of Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.
Hurst told Western Mass News that he believes Gulluni can no longer be trusted to perform his duties.
Hurst alleges that Gulluni failed to take swift action in the case against the police officers saying:
"His actions, or lack thereof, in the most recent incident where he failed to investigate and ultimately press charges against 14 police officers illustrate that he is either incapable of doing his job or he is purposely choosing not to do it."
In a statement to Western Mass News, Gulluni's office said, in part:
"Councilman Hurst has demonstrated his lack of understanding of the events and actions of this office. The district attorney found the victims to be credible and to have suffered serious injury. The facts known at the time as relayed by the victims themselves did not offer clarity as to who perpetrated the attacks and therefore charges could not be brought."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.