SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Springfield City Council’s Public Safety Committee held a discussion Thursday digging into police reform and what changes have been made this past year.
The Department of Justice and the Springfield City Council each made recommendations for the department. Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood says she has already made some of those changes.
This as Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos is looking to review the department’s record since last year.
Commissioner Clapprood said, “I’m hoping that he and the other members of the committee understand that this is really a state of flux right now. Between the reform bill and the DOJ settlement, the department can’t change on the dime it’s way of doing things."
The public safety committee meeting on Thursday focused on police reform within the department.
Councilor Ramos who chairs the committee, said he wants to learn more about what changes have been made.
“We haven’t had any updates from the Springfield police department, from the administration on the progress of those demands, of those recommendations,” said Ramos.
In a stunning report, the Department of Justice cited use of force issues in the Springfield Police Narcotics Bureau. The DOJ recommended the department enhance use of force reporting and review procedures. They also recommended they adopt new use-of-force training and increase accountability mechanisms.
The City Council made similar recommendations such as banning chokeholds, using de-escalation tactics as the first option in all five levels of force, and creating an electronic tracking system for complaints.
Thursday the Springfield Police Department outlined the following reforms they've accomplished which include a new use of force policy that adjusts language regarding training, strict regulation of the use of chokeholds, and a requirement that officers must attempt to de-escalate any situation unless not feasible.
The Commissioner says she wants the council to know that what they asked for is now in place.
"It’s in the policy and I’m going to explain that to the representative or Councilor Ramos tonight. and I think that we have successfully met his recommendation for change,” said Clapprood.
but Ramos said it's not being done soon enough. “I don’t see an urgency from the commissioner. I don’t see an urgency from the administration to make these changes.”
The council hopes to continue working with the police department moving forward.
