This afternoon city officials will meet to discuss the police brutality case that will cost the city thousands of dollars.
A Federal jury has awarded a man $250,000 after he alleged 3 Springfield police officers used excessive force against him back in January 2013.
The meeting is a 4 p.m and there is a possibility the council may got in executive session.
