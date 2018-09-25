Tonight, the Springfield City Council may decide the future plan for marijuana sales in the city.
This has been a months-long process that included a trip by some councilors to Colorado to learn more about the marijuana industry.
Sales are not allowed yet, but that may soon change.
Tonight, residents get a chance to speak out at a public hearing at city hall.
For the last six months, the city has been under a moratorium where they were not accepting any business licenses for marjiuana shops until September 30.
However, City Councilor Justin Hurts told Western Mass News that the council voted to extend that another 30 days or at least until an ordinance is passed.
Part of that ordiance said that 58 streets have been approved for sales and only 15 stores can open.
There would also be buffer zones around schools and shops and they can't open in a residential building.
A vote is not guaranteed tonight, but for the ordinance to pass, nine out of 13 councilors have to vote in support of it.
It would then go to the mayor's desk, who will either sign it into law or possibly veto it.
That meeting and public hearing will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.
