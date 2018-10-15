SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monday night, the Springfield City Council met once again to discuss the controversial biomass plant that’s set to open next spring.
Some city councilors said there’s still a lot of unanswered questions, and they feel like they were left out of the discussion.
The proposal by Palmer Renewable Energy has been a controversial issue in Springfield for years.
Western Mass News spoke with City Council President Orlando Ramos who said he was surprised to hear they were opening in a few months, and now the council wants some answers.
“This is not a project that is appropriate for the city of Springfield," said Ramos.
Ramos lives in the ward where an incinerator is set to open in a few months on Page Boulevard in East Springfield.
For years, there’s been protests surrounding the project, and it’s one that Ramos said he does not support.
“The city of Springfield and Hampden County already has an F-rating from the American Lung Association. We don’t need to further diminish our air quality by building an incinerator here in the city of Springfield," Ramos added.
He said he hasn’t had any communication with the developers.
“These folks are choosing profits over the health and well-being of our residents and we want to fight back. We want to make sure that our residents are being well taken care of and that we’re protecting our city," Ramos continued.
Ramos told Western Mass News he called for a meeting with the city's legal department to determine if the building permit for the biomass project that was awarded in 2015 is still valid.
"They're basically trying to force this projects down our throats, that's the one thing I don’t understand. Any person, any business, any entity who continues to support the construction of this project should really be ashamed of themselves because they’re forcing this onto us," Ramos noted.
Western Mass News did reach out to the attorney representing Palmer Renewable Energy, but we did not hear back.
Now, Ramos said the city's legal department has up to 30 days to get back to the council on whether or not the building permit is valid.
Once the city council hears back from the legal department, Ramos will schedule a meeting that will be under executive discussion for the future of the project.
