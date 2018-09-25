The future of recreational marijuana sales in Springfield was back on the table Tuesday night.
The city council is expected to vote on regulations surrounding the sale of recreational marijuana and how it will be handled going forward.
Western Mass News spoke with Springfield residents who said their biggest concern is making sure the sales are monitored properly.
"We want to see where they're going to put it and stuff like that," said Springfield resident Rich Talbot.
The city has been under a six month moratorium that prevented any potential businesses from submitting recreational marijuana license requests.
It was set to expire September 30, but it was recently extended another 30 days, or until this ordinance passes.
"I'm hopeful that we'll come to a compromise that'll be beneficial to the city of Springfield and its residents," said Springfield City Council President Orlando Ramos.
Nine out of thirteen councilors need to vote in favor of the ordinance for it to pass.
The ordinance grants 15 licenses, which would only be allowed on 58 streets that have been approved for sale.
Kathy Brown is the president of the East Springfield Neighborhood Council.
She said it's not so much recreational marijuana that is a concern, it's just about making sure its well managed.
"Citizens voted, welcome economic development but lets do it right we are the city of homes lets keep it that way," said Brown.
Some residents told Western Mass News they are in support of buffer zone in residential areas.
"Need a buffer between residential and business where this will happen. I just dont like it in our neighborhood distance where its private not where schools churches and thats my concern," Brown noted.
"Adequate parking and neighborhood councils have intergrated roles in how they will be managed," Brown continued.
If the vote passes, the ordinance will head to Mayor Sarno's desk where he will either sign it into law, or veto it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.