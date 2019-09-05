SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We're continuing to follow the process of pot shops coming to Springfield.
The four stores in talks with the city to set up shop have hit a snag, as the council members want to make sure the agreements are fair and that each company is giving their fair share back to Springfield's neighborhoods.
City Council President Justin Hurst says the council sent the four host community agreements back to a subcommittee.
Though he says each pot shop proprietor has agreed to give something back to the community, he says he wants to examine why one store owner's commitment to Springfield looks different from all the rest.
"There are a couple of questions that I personally have," Hurst tells us.
Springfield City Council President Justin Hurst sat down with Western Mass News, going through each pot shop company's written promise to the neighborhoods and each gesture the four shops will contribute as good will.
"We just want to take a look at it and make sure that it is the most beneficial for our residents," stated Hurst.
When you look at each shop's agreement, 311 Page Boulevard, 6 Bricks, and Holistic Industries all look relatively similar, promising to give some amount of money or time to marijuana education programs in the city.
"I’m not 100% sure why we veer off with one operator though," said Hurst.
Hurst is referring to INSA's promise to provide money for the city's Environmental Center for Our Schools program, also known as ECOS, and maintenance of Riverfront Park.
He says it's not a bad idea at face value, but raises questions when one considers that Riverfront Park just had a multimillion dollar renovation and the ECOS program is already funded through the city.
"In my opinion, I think our seniors could absolutely benefit from some of these or from some of this money that is going solely to ECOS, as well as Riverfront Park. [Is it important to you to have marijuana education as an additional contribution to the community?] Show me with the programs, show me how they are beneficial, and show me how they’re going to impact the community. I don’t have a problem with the fact that the host community agreements are different. I just want an explanation as to why," continued Hurst.
"I would hope that the city council will quickly move to 'ok' these agreements," says Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
We spoke with Mayor Sarno, who’s already approved these same agreements.
He says the difference between INSA and the other three stores didn't ruffle his feathers the same way.
"That's the option that was put forth. You could either donate and some of the more established businesses, such as INSA and up on Boston Road, decided to make a donation that would help out the area," explained Sarno.
"Just because he has reached an agreement, doesn’t necessarily mean that we have to approve it," noted Hurst.
Hurst says he expects their decision on the host community agreements should come at their next full meeting on the 16th.
Until then, he says the subcommittee just wants more clarification before they can get on board.
"I just think it warrants explanation before we approve anything," added Hurst.
We reached out to INSA for a statement on how they arrived at the Riverfront Park and ECOS programs as a plan for their donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.