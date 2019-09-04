SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is continuing to follow the progress of potential recreational marijuana shops in the city of Springfield.
Last night, the city council did not approve the four host community agreements that were reached between the companies and Mayor Domenic Sarno.
Council President Justin Hearst tells Western Mass News, instead of voting, the council sent the agreements to committee.
They will now be evaluated by the Economic Development Committee.
