A final vote is expected at tonight's city council meeting in Springfield for a new ordinance.
That new ordinance prohibits police from inquiring about a person's legal status unless directed to do so by federal authorities.
Mayor Domenic Sarno has repeatedly criticized the legislation saying it would make Springfield a sanctuary city. He has also threatened to veto the bill.
Council decided to move forward with the second step to approve it last meeting.
They say the phrase "sanctuary city" inaccurately describes their bill and they contend they have enough votes to override a veto.
The meeting tonight starts at 7 p.m. at city hall.
