SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst is joining others in calling for the immediate removal or resignation of Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
In a news release sent to Western Mass News, Hurst writes:
I was present at the virtual meeting held by the Massachusetts Senior Action Committee (MSAC) of greater Springfield on April 29th with Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood to discuss police reform and listen to a myriad of recommendations from our seniors who have a wealth of lived experiences that we all can learn from. Unfortunately, much of what our seniors had to say fell on deaf ears. Not only was the Commissioner not receptive, but her responses to questions around racism, systemic racism, implicit bias, and privilege were insensitive, out of touch and quite frankly dangerous to the community she serves.
In the letter obtained by Western Mass News, Clapprood writes in part:
"I cannot think of a positive purpose for bringing up tragedies from twenty or more years ago, events that we all agree are tragedies. The past cannot be changed by new leadership, new boards, or reform."
According to Hurst, the call to action is not new as other concerned citizens and organizations have also called for Commissioner Clapprood's resignation in the past.
In July of 2020, a petition circled the internet calling on Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno to remove the Police Department’s commissioner. The petition said the commissioner’s actions put the Police Department and officers before the community's needs.
That month, Clapprood vowed to make a series of changes to the department, based on recommendations from a Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation.
The case at the center of the DOJ report involved the 2016 accusations that a Narcotics Police Officer Gregg Bigda, beat and threatened Latino juveniles during an arrest.
Hurst says he will join Springfield senior on the steps of City Hall on June 9th at 11 a.m. to call for action.
Clapprood was sworn in as the Springfield Police Department's Commissioner in October of 2019. She had been serving as the acting commissioner since February, when then-Commissioner John Barbieri announced his retirement. She has served in the Springfield Police Department for over 40 years.
This is a breaking news story. Stick with Western Mass News for the latest developments.
(2) comments
do people acually know that you can comment on your articles..i wish you'd make it more visible..it's like you're trying to hide the fact that people can comment
so , in other words, she told it like it is
