SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Longtime Springfield politician and civil rights activist E. Henry Twiggs has died.
He was 80 years old.
Twiggs represented Ward 4 since 2009, when the city first adopted ward representation on the council.
He announced in April he would not seek another council term.
Twiggs marched with Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma in 1965 and was a vice president with the Congress of Racial Equality.
He also served as the chairman of the Springfield Democratic City Committee and was active in politics on the local and state level as the Massachusetts Democratic State Committee.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said in a statement:
"From one barber’s son to another, I’m very sorry to hear about Ward Four City Councilor E. Henry Twiggs passing. My thoughts, prayers, sympathy, and encouragement to his wife Karen, family and friends. Always the gentleman and always the dapperly clad, especially with his trademark hats. Henry was a Civil Rights Activist and a Statesman who always had the heart of his/our community in his soul. He fought his health challenges with strength and pride. May God rest his soul."
Jesse Lederman, at-large Springfield city councilor, added:
“Today is a sad day in the City of Springfield. E. Henry Twiggs was a warrior for justice for all people, a public servant of the best kind, and a true friend and mentor. He loved politics and his community, and he channeled that passion into a lifetime of service. His body of work and his dedication serve as an inspiration and a legacy that will be remembered by many for generations.
Furthermore, he was an advocate for the next generation and the importance of the torch being passed to carry progress onward. From the day we met, he took me under his wing, and taught me the true meaning of public service. Indeed, he was the first individual to suggest to me that I could run for and win elected office. Our work in this coming term will be dedicated to his memory and his legacy.
Emila and I, and the entire Lederman family, extend our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Twiggs and the entire Twiggs family, and to all those who had the privilege of calling this great man a friend, which were many.”
