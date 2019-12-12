SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield's city council is planning for a Monday meeting with the Department of Public Works to discuss their proposals to make snow removal more efficient.
This comes after residents complained about unsafe, snowy streets days after the winter storm from last week.
The city council is proposing a variety of changes to the snow removal process, from better communication with residents to heftier fines for those who don't comply with rules already in place.
"Residents have been reaching out and expressing frustrations around, especially side street clearing, since I've been elected," said Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman
Lederman said their proposal to consider pre-treating every road in Springfield just brings the city up-to-speed with other surrounding communities. He said it's about time the DPW stops pre-treating main roads only.
"Certainly, we define main drags in one way and side street in another, but the truth is many of the quote-unquote 'side streets' are still arteries that people use to get out of the neighborhood onto the main drags of the city," Lederman noted.
He said the goal is to look and see how much more money it would take to salt every road before a storm hits. Lederman said the proposal to include public access to the DPW's plow tracking map should reduce 311 calls from residents wondering when their street will be plowed.
In addition to simplifying the parking ban to a 24-hour rotating schedule, Lederman told Western Mass News more needs to be done throughout the city to expand parking options.
"We really need to work together with landlords to identify lots nearby to get folks into," Lederman said.
The most sweeping proposal would not only ticket those who don't clear sidewalks, but bill property owners for the city labor that does the clearing for them.
"It would need to both compensate the time for the city and the manpower of the labor, but it would also need to prevent us from inadvertently creating a city landscaping service of people going 'Well, they'll just come and do it.' so it would be punitive.
[Reporter: When you say punitive, how punitive are we talking?]
"We're doing a cost analysis to find out what is the actual cost to get a subcontractor out to do it also to cover the cost of elderly and disabled individuals who we do not want to bill," Lederman explained.
Marsha Arnold of Springfield added. "There are a lot of people that walk on the street every day and so people do try to keep the sidewalks clear."
One Springfield resident who lives near a busy, high foot-traffic area said she thinks billing people for city time goes too far
"I think it's people's responsibility to shovel off their sidewalks but if they don't i don't think the city should be billing them for it," Arnold noted.
However, another neighbor with kids agreed their neighborhood is pretty diligent about clearing sidewalks. Though he didn't want to show his face on-camera, he said the ticket and bill proposal could help make things safer on sidewalks where snow tends to pile up.
"I think it will be a good idea because some people don't take their time to clean the sidewalks," said that neighbor, who didn't want to be identified.
The city council is expected to meet with the DPW on Monday to go over the implementation of their proposals.
