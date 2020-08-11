SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- History is made Tuesday as California Senator Kamala Harris is the first Black or Asian-American woman to be on a major party’s ticket as a vice-presidential candidate.
Joe Biden picked Harris as his running mate Tuesday afternoon.
Biden made this pick just six days before the virtual Democratic National Convention.
Many folks are ecstatic about Harris as Biden's running mate, but President Donald Trump said he’s surprised by the decision.
Some chanted “Biden Harris 2020” Tuesday after hearing Biden picked Harris as his running mate. This moment was personal for some.
“As a Black woman, I feel amazing,” said Tracye Whitfield, Springfield city councilor at-large. “I feel like she is a role model for all little Black girls and Black women across the nation, that we can look up to her and say, ‘Wow, we've come a long way. We made it this far. We can be vice president and even president one day in America.’”
Biden tweeted Tuesday night: “I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked Kamala Harris, a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants as my running mate.”
Trump responded to Biden’s pick.
"But I was a little surprised at the pick, a lot of people would say that might be the pick,” he said. “I was more surprised than anything else because she did so poorly. Many people did much better than her in the primary. She did very poorly in the primaries and that's like a poll."
One Springfield resident said he thinks Biden makes a good move.
“I think it’s a great idea,” said Jerome Irving of Springfield. “She's proved that she's worthy. She's proved she's tough and she can handle the job. And anything we can do to get Trump out of there.”
Western New England University Economics Professor Karl Petrick said he sees a path for Biden and Harris if they stay on point.
“I think they have a strong campaign,” he said. “They just have to keep getting their message out there.”
The virtual convention is next week, and that’s when Biden will accept his nomination for president and Harris will accept hers for vice president.
