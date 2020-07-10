SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Public officials react to the Department of Justice (DOJ) report regarding the Springfield Police Department.
One Springfield city councilor said the police need to do more than implement the four recommendations made by the DOJ.
Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman agrees with the suggestions the DOJ made to the Springfield Police Department but said it shouldn’t stop there.
Lederman told Western Mass News his initial reading of the report left him angry. Noting things need to change soon.
"We certainly need to implement those recommendations, but we also need to consider the impact what the report describes of those actions on the community and community-police relations," Lederman noted.
What he means by community-police relations is restoring the trust between Springfield residents and their police officers...Every one of them.
"In order, I believe, to move forward we need to not only implement those regulations but we also need to rebuild trust and confidence and I think that's going to take a little bit more in terms of bringing the community in and bridging that gap," Lederman explained.
He thinks to bridge that gap, the city's police department needs to be honest with the public about officer misconduct and hold officers accountable.
"Personally, I believe, when you break structures of power in government, then you increase that transparency and accountability. That's why I've been a long time supporter of the police commissioner," he said. "So, I think that's a step we need to take, in addition to the recommendations of the report.”
Lederman also said when it comes to reprimanding and firing officers, there need to be clear guidelines of what's right and wrong.
"It's very clear that these decisions are being made by one or two individuals, and that there's not a clear process in place," Lederman noted.
Lederman added that he believes the police department should have a civilian review oversight committee and have a chief to run the daily operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.