SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield City Councilor Adam Gomez is now the new state Senator-elect for the Hampden District.
Western Mass News spoke with Gomez who said this win feels amazing, and he’s ready to serve the people in the district.
He said with all the challenges in 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic, it’s going to be an uphill battle climb, but he has his first priorities already squared away.
“We want to make sure people have a job that they can get to that they get paid a fair wage, affordable healthcare, education,” he said. “Making sure that all kids from all zip codes -- make sure that their education comes first and then more on the lines of access to transportation.”
Gomez gave a victory speech Tuesday evening. He is the unopposed Democratic nominee for Hampden District Senator after a win over Incumbent James Welch on Primary Day back in September.
He is also the first Afro-Latino Senator in the history of the Commonwealth.
Gomez said he’s looking forward to making more connections with the people in the district.
