SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield city councilors held a meeting today to discuss a request to audit the marijuana selection process.
Justin Hurst, Chair of the Audit Committee, called for the audit, citing a lack of transparency.
The selection process is now in round two and councilors said it has raised several red flags on how applicants are chosen.
They claim one applicant was selected and moved on to round two, while allegedly in violation of zoning laws.
They're asking for clarification on how applicants are scored.
"So we want to identify if there is any wrongdoing in that and at the same time we want to insulate ourselves against liability and we want to figure out how we get better for future rounds," Hurst said.
Tuesday night's meeting is focused entirely on the process of selecting marijuana dispensaries and the call for an audit.
