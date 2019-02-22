SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department has a new acting police commissioner and Cheryl Clapprood is inheriting a number of open police misconduct cases against various officers.
Some Springfield city councilors spoke out Friday and said that the mayor needs to appoint an outside board to handle misconduct cases and a police chief to oversee day-to-day operations.
City councilors that gathered on the steps of city hall today said that the police department can’t discipline their own in good faith and cited several high-profile and unresolved cases in their statements today.
Currently, Springfield Police told us there are 11 officers on administrative leave, which is two percent of the entire sworn staff.
We looked into several of these cases that are being investigated by different agencies, including the Hampden County District Attorney's office and the Massachusetts Attorney General's office.
"In 2016, many of my colleagues behind me were present on the same steps and we were present in response to the Detective Bigda incident," said Springfield City Council president Justin Hurst.
The city council named the 2016 case against Officer Gregg Bidga as one of the many open cases plaguing the Springfield Police Department.
Bigda remains suspended without pay for this incident caught on surveillance video, showing the officer allegedly asasulting a teenage suspect in an interrogation room, but that wasn't the only case the council mentioned.
"The attorney general is present in the city of Springfield looking to hold officers accountable and doing the work that we should’ve been able to do in the city of Springfield on our own," Hurst noted.
The attorney general's case into the 2015 brawl near Nathan Bill's bar remains open and six police officers remain on paid adminstrative leave.
The lawyer for one of the reported victims, Paul Cumby, is speaking out following the recent charges against the officers and told Western Mass News: "He looks forward to those who are responsible for his life changing disabling injuries from the unprovoked attack on April 8, 2015, finally being held accountable."
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh added, "He has every right to review the case, but we 100 percent stand by our officer."
The most recent case, reopened by Hampden County D.A. Anthony Gulluni, looks into whether or not excessive force was used by an officer in the 2017 arrest of Jerry Bellamy.
Western Mass News obtained this surveillance video taken from outside the police station, which prompted the D.A. to look further into the case this week. It's video, Springfield Police claimed, exonerates the officer, who has not received any disciplinary action in this case.
"We believe that the officer's narrative was truthful. Mr. Bellamy took a swing at our officers. You can see in the video. That’s the moment they all simultaneously reacted. He’s already been cleared, found exonerated by the community police hearing board," Walsh added.
