SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield's city councilors met for a continued discussion on the city's snow removal operations.
This comes after the first major storm of the season two weeks ago.
This is the maintenance and development committee meeting.
City councilors are calling for new policies and ordinances regarding the city's snow removal plans.
Doug Foresta is one of many Springfield homeowners, who is still frustrated two weeks after the major snowstorm at the beginning of the month.
"What time do you think it was when you think your street was finally completely cleared and cleared properly… not that day. It wasn’t that day. It had to be the next day and even then, you say plowed properly and I don’t think it was ever plowed properly," Foresta explained.
After residents voiced their anger and concerns, Springfield city councilors, such as Councilor Jess Lederman stepped in with ways they want to improve the city's snow removal operations.
"I think that the important part is ensuring that the roads are plowed promptly and also that we’re holding the subcontractors responsible and accountable for the work that’s being done. That’s why I proposed for the DPW to put their snow map online to make it easier for residents to track the progression of plowing operations and also to be able to act as eyes on the ground to call in streets that might have been marked as done but have not been plowed satisfactorily," Lederman explained.
In addition to the real-time reporting policy change proposal, city councilors told Western Mass News they would also like to see DPW crews pre-treat all roads during snow emergencies, not just the main roads.
"If you take a look at our plowing operations, the main drags are usually done, but it’s the side streets and the routes to get to those main arteries that remain the biggest problem after the storm," Lederman said.
New ordinances are also being looked at.
One declaring the city's parking ban be enforced by 24 hours, with no parking on the odd side on the first day of a snow emergency and no parking on the even side the second day.
A second ordinance will be formally introduced in January regarding sidewalk shoveling.
The proposed ordinance would allow the city to clear people's sidewalks 24 hours after being ticketed for failing to do so and then bill the property owner for their labor.
Seniors and disabled would be exempt.
"Making sure, especially the routes to our schools for our school children are clear after storms. That’s a proposal that will likely be discussed in the new year," Lederman explained.
No final decisions are being made during this committee meeting, but these proposed changes are something we will continue to follow and update you on.
