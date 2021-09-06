SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Essential workers in the city of Springfield will take to the step of City Hall on Tuesday to petition for money they feel they deserve after serving on the front lines throughout the pandemic.
Three Springfield city councilors are leading the charge, and we spoke to councilor Justin Hurst, who said the labor unions in the city deserve what they are owed for their service.
“These individuals deserve to receive their merit pay, and they should not have to bargain for it. They should just receive it,” Hurst said.
Hurst is pushing to get 12 unions in the city of Springfield COVID-19 merit pay for their essential work during the pandemic.
“These individuals were on the front lines, and they were risking their lives, their families lives to make sure that essential services were continued here in the city of Springfield,” Hurst said.
Hurst, along with city councilors Tracye Whitfield and Victor Davila are petitioning for 12 of the city’s 13 unions including firefighters, police officers, and teachers. He tells Western Mass News that non-bargaining employees already received their merit pay and the same should be done for unions.
“They should not have to work this hard to receive the money that they deserve, especially considering that the non-bargaining employees have already received the money,“ Hurst explained.
Hurst said with the city of Springfield received $127 million, a portion of which can go towards merit pay, and he thinks they’re entitled to the maximum amount.
“It would just seem to me that if the max is $5,000, they ought to get the max, no questions asked,” Hurst said.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno responded to the councilors with a statement that reads in part, quote, “Per Human Resources (HR) statutes and collective bargaining law, any changes in pay and/or working conditions, in this case, the merit pay allotment, must be negotiated in good faith with our local Unions. We have already reached out to our Unions and explained the process to them. They have been very appreciative and thankful of this outreach. We will continue to review and process these merit pay allotments ASAP.”
Hurst tells Western Mass News he thinks the process is going slower than expected and hopes they can arrive at an agreement soon.
“We’re hoping that the mayor and the administration come upfront and say, we’re not negotiating. We’re going to give them what they deserve,” Hurst said.
Councilors Hurst, Whitfield, and Davila, along with the city’s unions, are holding a conference Tuesday at noon right on the steps of city hall in Springfield.
