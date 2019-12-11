SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield city councilors will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon about snow removal in the city and what they'd like to see change in the future.
This comes after residents began speaking out about their uncleared streets after last week's storms.
The press conference will take place at city hall and city councilors are expected to announced their proposals to improve the plowing and clearing of city streets during storms.
Their ordinances will highlight two areas of the snow removal process: parking bans and sidewalk clearing.
On Monday, residents came out in droves to complain about the snow removal - or lack thereof - from the winter storm last week. Yesterday, the mayor offered an apology over the lack of cleared streets and offered more directives to punish drivers who don't adhere to winter parking bans.
The city council began issuing separate statements last night about what they plan to do to keep the streets safe.
Council member at-large Jesse Lederman wants to make snow maps available online to the public, so homeowners can track in real-time when streets are being plowed.
At today's press conference, which is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., City Councilors Orlando Ramos and Marcus Williams will unveil two ordinances related to the city's parking ban and to sidewalk snow removal. They'll also recommend DPW policy changes as well.
