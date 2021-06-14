SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield city councilors voted Monday night to move a proposed ordinance to a public safety committee.
If passed the ordinance will ban the sale of gasoline to off-road vehicles like dirt bikes.
The ordinance as it's been updated in a past meeting will prevent the sale of gasoline to an off-road vehicle not transported by another vehicle.
So anyone on a dirt bike, cannot get gas if they just drive it up to the gas station,
It's something State Representative and Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos would like to see adopted in neighboring communities as they continue to crack down on illegal-off-road vehicles.
"The hope is that once the city of Springfield gets final approval that the other surrounding communities will do so as well. So we will be approaching our surrounding communities with the same idea as well. I know that they are having similar issues and the more municipalities that we have that make it harder for them to get gasoline for illegal off highway vehicles the harder it will be for them to go to the next town over to do that," Ramos said.
Ramos said that this ordinance has the support of Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
