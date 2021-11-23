SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police have stepped up patrols following a string of deadly accidents. Last week, officers issued dozens of traffic citations and now, city council members are stepping in with hopes of making a change.
“Here on our side streets, there is a lot of speeding. I've seen cars fly 50 miles per an hour,” said Angela Erdei of Springfield.
So far in 2021, 20 people have died on Springfield roadways with six deaths happening just this month. Erdei believes there needs to be added for extra safety and accountability.
“I really think there should be some more speed cameras or traps put in. I think that’s probably our best way to go ‘cause sometimes even with the congestion, we have people running lights,” Erdei added.
Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst told Western Mass News that extra patrols are a start, but wants more to be done.
“Up and down State Street at one time, there were between 30 to 40 traffic lights that were out for whatever reason. Only half of them have been fixed and this is over the course of four to five months,” Hurst explained.
On Tuesday, Hurst said city leaders met to discuss how to create safer roadways.
“We have funding, so money just not be a problem, so the question is are we really going to put in the work for solutions?” Hurst asked.
Western Mass News is getting answers from Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli, who is part of the action anytime a fatal accident takes place. Right now, research is being done to determine what is best for the city of Springfield.
“So on all of these, we've met with the traffic division with regards to State Street, we are meeting with the consultant next Wednesday morning. They are presenting the findings to us with the options they are developing,” Cignoli said.
After the data is presented, city leaders will look at the various options to make the determination.
“They will be looking at roadway narrowing, media islands, flashing signs, walk signals, locations of crossings all of of that,” Cignoli added.
State Street is not their only focus.
“We are doing one at the same time for Plainfield Street in the area of Carew Street near the St. George Church as well…doing that one at the same time,” Cignoli explained.
Until decisions are made, city leaders and officials stress the importance of being vigilant and driving slow.
“Even as the first snow fall comes, we need to be cautious. We are in Massachusetts and roads are slick,” Hurst added.
