SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield's municipal buildings and city hall will remain closed to the public for several more weeks.
Mayor Domenic Sarno said that the current closure will now be extended until Monday, May 4.
All essential city services will continue and all buildings will be staffed under modified schedules and limited staffing needed to keep those services running and within social distancing.
The City of Springfield will continue to provide all essential city services for our residents and business community. All city buildings are continuing to be staffed under a modified schedule where the personnel present are limited to the minimum number needed to maintain city services and operations for the public, security for the facilities, and within the public health guidance of social distancing.
“All city services continue to operate and serve the public’s needs. Imperative City services go beyond public safety and health care. Birth and death certificates still need to be issued, municipal lien certificates still need to be produced in order for house closings, payroll and benefits still need to be administered for City employees, IT services need to be available to assist employees working remotely...Those things considered, all city employees continue to provide essential city services under modified schedules, which include working remotely, alternating days working on site, or any combination, which has been determined as appropriate by the department head where services can continue with minimum interruptions," Sarno explained.
Residents are again to use other means of conducting city-related business by phone, email, or online.
