SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced Tuesday that the city will start reopening all of its municipal buildings to the public on June 1.
The move comes as the city and the state continue to see more residents getting vaccinated and COVID-19 cases trending downwards.
Throughout the pandemic, residents and businesses were required to make appointments to access the city's buildings in person.
Sarno also said all city employees will return to their normal work schedules.
Public libraries and senior centers will remain closed to the public, but will continue with curbside book pick-up, meal delivery, and helping residents register for their COVID-19 vaccination appointment.
