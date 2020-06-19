SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield city leaders discussed recent arrests and firearm seizures in the past twenty-four hours with a recent uptick in violence in the city.
Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said its been a rough week in Springfield with the violence.
"Four homicides this month, three this week alone. The Springfield Police Department has made great arrests," she said. "Thirty-eight illegal firearms have been taken off the streets since the governor's stay-at-home order began three months ago."
Several arrests were made in the last twenty-four hours including 23-year-old Isaiah Calderon for a murder that took place Tuesday.
Four guns were recovered and five men were arrested and they are all now facing firearms charges.
"So despite dealing with the COIVD-19 emergency, the protests, and the demonstrations that we've had to put up with. The stress and the tension on the Springfield police officers, they continue to do a good job for the citizens of Springfield," Clapprood said.
