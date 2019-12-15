SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tomorrow's snow is expected to fall right around the time Springfield city councilors will discuss their proposals for more efficient snow removal.
It's clear right now outside, but while the snow from the recent Winter storm has melted, the complaints about Springfield's snow removal are still piling up.
Now that we're poised to get more snow, it'll serve as a backdrop for city councilors as they discuss their snow removal ordinances tomorrow evening.
After hearing complaints this past week, city councilors drafted four proposals to make snow removal more efficient.
They include pre-treating all of Springfield's roads, making the snow map available online, changing the parking ban to a twenty-four hour cycle, and increasing punishments for those who don't shovel their sidewalks.
We spoke with Councilman Orlando Ramos, who says tomorrow's meeting is still expected to happen in spite of the snow fall.
He says it's his goal to vote to move one of those proposals forward tomorrow night.
"The ordinance for the parking ban is on the agenda for tomorrow and so if we get a favorable recommendation from the subcommittee, we'll be, hopefully, able to take the first step tomorrow and make it official in the beginning of January," Councilor Ramos tells us.
Tomorrow's meeting is supposed to include the DPW director, Chris Cignoli, as well.
On Friday, Cignoli did express concern over a few of those proposals, particularly the ticket and bill ordinance for those who don't shovel their sidewalk.
