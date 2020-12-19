SPRINGFIELD, MA (WWGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield mayor, police commissioner, and other city officials came together to talk about police reform on Saturday.
The virtual event was held through Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But residents were able join in on the dialogue while sharing their experiences with police.
Leaders discussed past misconduct that has occurred throughout the city, discussed plans for change moving forward.
"Reform is a process. It's not done in one failed swoop, it takes time, but we have begun the process and have already begun those changes," said former-Massachusetts Supreme Court Chief Justice Roderick Ireland. "We're not finished, but we're moving in the right direction."
City officials said that police accountability has increased since the summer, including an uptick in police officers wearing body cameras.
