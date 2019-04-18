SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The City Council in Springfield met earlier tonight to discuss the future of how to deal with complaints against police.
Earlier this month, Western Mass News reported how an independent review of the Springfield Police Department was completed.
Now, the city is trying to decide how to use its findings.
The review suggested that the department stick with one police commissioner, while increasing the Civilian Review Board from seven to nine members.
The new board would be appointed by the mayor.
It will review complaints and internal investigations against the police department.
It could hold hearings and recommend discipline as well.
Councilor Michael Fenton, a sponsor of this ordinance, says that there is a lot of gridlock between the mayor and city council, but now is the time to resolve the issue.
"Based on what we have right now," Fenton tells us. "This is the best practice. I can't think of anything better than asking experts, who do this for a living, to come in independently of me, the mayor, you or anyone else to say, 'what do you recommend?'."
Mayor Sarno has already said he supports this ordinance, so Councilor Fenton says he is ready to get the ball rolling on this.
The City Council is expected to vote on this ordinance at their next meeting on Tuesday.
