SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The day after over-pressurized Columbia Gas lines caused serious concerns in Monson and Palmer, Springfield leaders are turning their attention to current Columbia Gas projects in their city.
Members of the city's Environment and Sustainability Committee are meeting with Columbia Gas to receive an update on the accelerated repair of gas leaks across Springfield.
They are also asking questions about the proposed greater Springfield reliability project.
City officials continue their talks with Columbia Gas, focusing on the environmental impact, safety, and security.
"As folks might be aware," Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman tells us. "Gas infrastructure across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is extremely dated, and so, several years ago, they began a campaign to bring awareness to the number of gas leaks that existed across the city of Springfield."
Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman tells Western Mass News, so far, he is satisfied with Columbia Gas' response for the gas leak repairs.
"I've been tracking it myself, and," continued Lederman. "They have been making those repairs. That's very important for both public safety and the environment."
Western Mass News spoke with a Columbia Gas representative before tonight's meeting in Springfield that comes one day after over-pressurized gas lines in Monson and Palmer.
The town administrator says Columbia Gas notified them three hours after the company knew about the problem.
Columbia Gas responded by saying that the issue was resolved within six minutes, and there was no safety threat to the public, but another topic being discussed tonight is a proposed metering station in Longmeadow with a possible infrastructure in Springfield.
"The real purpose of this Longmeadow gate station is to," stated Columbia Gas representative Sheila Doiron. "Create reliability and secure, safe supply for that area. We live in the world of planning for things that we don't think could ever happen, and, if something were to happen to that single feed that goes across the Connecticut River, we could lose service for 55,000 customers...Certainly we want to know what the impact is. If they're talking about new infrastructure, our top priorities are going to be ensuring that the public is safe, [and] the public is informed. We want to know what the cost of the proposed infrastructure is and we also want to know what the environmental impact might be."
Tonight's meeting is more of just a question-and-answer session.
City councilors say they want to make sure they collect more information from Columbia Gas for the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.