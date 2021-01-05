SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The man accused of trying to set fire to the church is currently being held on $25,000 bail.

Western Mass News is digging deeper as city leaders are speaking out.

Dushko Vulchev pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday to charges that he tried to burn down the Martin Luther King Junior Presbyterian Church in Springfield three separate times, once on December 13 and twice on December 15.

He is not currently facing charges for the fire that destroyed the church on December 28.

“The community is very heartbroken and disappointed over what happened, and they deserve justice,” Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos said.

City leaders reacted Tuesday night as the Maine resident is now being held on $25,000 cash bail.

“A message needs to be sent for these types of demented actions by this individual and any others contemplating these hateful crimes,” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said.

Sarno said the low bail sent a poor message.

Ramos said he's also disappointed.

“The public is at risk to have someone out there like this,” Ramos said.

Western Mass News was in the courtroom as prosecutors brought up multiple instances of Vulchev stealing tires and rims in the area. Surveillance video showed him driving a gray car in the same clothes.

As police investigated the fires set at the MLK church on December 13 and 15, surveillance video revealed new details.

“The defendant’s on video again, the Chevy Cruze is in the area, and an individual that fits his description, same clothing, same hat, same Northface jacket.”

The defense argued it's a case of mistaken identity, claiming the surveillance video only proves he was in the same area.

“He should be held without bail,” Sarno said.

Vulchev is being charged with multiple other arson attempts and a spree of property damage to cars.

At this time it is unclear if he's posted bail.