SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department is facing significant budget cuts. The city council voted last night to reduce the department's overtime budget by $200,000.
That $200,000 is on top of the $800,000 cut in funding for a new police shooting range. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said he is disappointed the city council voted to cut $200,000 from the police department's overtime budget for the fiscal year of 2021, Tuesday night.
"The commissioner now has to look at consolidating some of those popular programs in neighborhoods. C3 policing common cour and the ordinance flex squad," Sarno explained.
City Councilor Tracye Whitfield pioneered the reduction and told Western Mass News that the money can be better spent on extra police training.
"I think more funding is needed for the training for the things I just mentioned, community policing, and other training that I am focused on," she said. "I think that it is just a start cause per-person it is only about $333. You can’t get a lot of training per officer with $200,000, but I think it’s needed."
This cut comes after the mayor already cut $125,000 from the police department's budget.
That money is being put towards the city's new street outreach workers program and cultural sensitivity/mental health training program, which is run by Springfield's Health and Human Services Department.
"He has committed to $125,000 going toward training, and I am hoping that he will commit to the other $75,000 to go to training on the revenue side. It has already been included in the numbers," Whitfield explained.
Whitfield said she wants people in Springfield to know the city council is behind them, at a time when tensions are high across the country in the wake of George Floyd's death.
"I do want the community to know that we do hear them and that we are listening and we are making changes to the budget," she said. "We are not going to be silenced, and we are not going to be scared to make the hard decisions."
The city council can only cut the budget. They can not reallocate money, and Whitfield told us it's now up to the mayor to do that.
