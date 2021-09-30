SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield-based gun manufacturer Smith and Wesson announced it will move its headquarters to Tennessee. This impacts more than 500 jobs here in western Mass. come 2023.
Many in the community calling this a tragic loss for the city, but Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and State Senator Eric Lesser said they will be working around the clock to make sure that when the transition takes place those impacted by this move will have a job waiting for them.
“It's a difficult day; we’ve had some difficult days, but Springfield is resilient, and we will bounce back, bigger, better, and stronger,” Sarno said.
Smith and Wesson one of the nation’s oldest firearms manufacturers has been located in Springfield since 1852.
“Well, this is devastating news,” Sarno said.
But that will be changing soon. On Thursday, the company announced its headquarters, and many of its operations will be moving to Maryville, Tennessee, in 2023.
Smith and Wesson said it has no alternative citing legislation proposed in Massachusetts that would prohibit the company from manufacturing certain firearms in the state.
“It doesn’t make that much sense, that legislation has been pending on Beacon Hill for years and years and years and has gone nowhere in previous sessions,” Lesser said.
In addition, to support the Second Amendment, other key factors cited by the company include the cost of living and affordability, access to higher education institutions, and favorable location for efficiency of distribution.
“Regardless of your personal opinion on the company or on gun control, it's a tragedy for the families impacted,” Lesser said.
With this move, Smith and Wesson will relocate 750 jobs from Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Missouri to Tennessee, with the largest number of employees coming from the Bay State.
Sarno was quick to respond on Thursday, saying he will do everything within his power to help those impacted.
“So my first priority here is obviously to do whatever we can do, working with state officials to try and assist these 550 employees,” Sarno said.
Lesser said he too is thinking of the future and the economic impact this will have on many families in western Mass.
I’ve reached out to multiple officials, both in state government and private sector to start to think about how either we can surge support, assistance, job training, and those families make sure they’ve got great, good-paying jobs here in Springfield waiting for them when that transition happens,” Lesser explained.
We're told Smith and Wesson employees will not be impacted until the move in 2023.
In addition, the company will keep some of its manufacturing operations in Springfield and will continue to have over 1,000 employees in the state.
Western Mass News is getting answers; we asked the company if there are any plans down the line to relocate those jobs. They tell us in a statement, “The facility in Springfield will remain, and there are no plans to shut down permanently or eliminate these jobs.”
(1) comment
These jobs are CNC operators and really high end machine tools. That type of work no longer exists in Massachusetts. The only way these people are going to find jobs is moving out of Massachusetts.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.