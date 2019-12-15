SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Now that we're poised to get more snow, the Springfield City Council is set to meet with DPW officials to discuss the recent Winter storm.
The councilors will talk about the four ordinances they drafted in response to some peoples' complaints about the quality of the city's snow removal.
Though most of Springfield's snow from the recent Winter storm is gone after a period of milder temperatures, the changing weather expected for the beginning of the week has City Councilor Orlando Ramos ready to make changes to snow removal procedures.
"I’m hopeful that the snow will that the weather will cooperate and allow us to have that meeting, because it’s an important issue," Councilor Ramos tells us.
Springfield city councilors are expected to meet with DPW officials to discuss their snow removal ordinances Monday.
Though the shifting weather is expected to bring a few inches of snow rather than feet, Councilor Orlando Ramos says their four proposed snow removal ordinances will center around an important, yet-to-be-defined term.
"We still have to define what a snow emergency is, how much you know, how much snow constitutes a snow emergency, and that will depend a lot on however we define it will also define the way that the DPW responds," stated Councilor Ramos.
Ramos says his goal is to go forward with the ordinance that would change the parking ban to a twenty-four hour schedule, rather than asking people to move their cars twice a day.
If the council subcommittee votes in favor of the ordinance at the meeting, the first of three steps in passing it will be completed.
"We can take steps two and three together at the next meeting, which will be the first meeting in January," continued Councilor Ramos.
Western Mass News spoke with DPW Director Chris Cignoli on Friday.
He's expected to be at the meeting, but says he's hesitant to move forward with final decisions on any of the ordinances on Monday.
In particular, Cignoli told Western Mass News he doesn't support the ordinance that would authorize city employees to remove snow from negligent property owners' sidewalks and bill them for that work.
That bill would come on top of the ticketing process already in place.
It's an ordinance Ramos drafted himself.
"It's not for every sidewalk in the city. It’s only for priority areas, which would be defined within like, those areas around the schools, areas of high traffic. The goal is to create a system where it’s self funded and self sufficient, where we can clear peoples’ sidewalks at no expense for the elderly and the disabled. At the same time, we want to make sure that those who are being negligent are not allowed to get away with just a $50 fine," explained Councilor Ramos.
Springfield residents say they are ready for updates to the snow policies currently in place.
"Some people feel it’s the same year after year and the side streets are just not being taken care of," Springfield resident Shirley Chappell said.
Again, the meeting is set to happen tomorrow at city hall at 5:30.
We're told it is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.