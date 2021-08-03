SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) –- For the first time in several months, Springfield city leaders are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 and its impact on the city.
On Tuesday morning, Mayor Domenic Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris will hold a briefing at City Hall.
The update comes as COVID-19 continues to spread in Springfield. According to the CDC's criteria, Hampden County is now considered a COVID-19 substantial spreading zone.
Mayor Sarno says residents can expect announcements involving COVID-19 restrictions during Tuesday's briefing which is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m.
This will be Springfield city and health officials' first update on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic since May 24th.
