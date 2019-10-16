SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While the Springfield Police Department continues to work on choosing a vendor for police body-worn cameras, the city council is working to make sure facial recognition will not be used.
It is worth mentioning first that facial recognition is not currently used in the city of Springfield, but city leaders are hoping to make sure that if and when it ever is, it’s not going to target the wrong people.
“I’m not going to let that happen to a city that is majority, minority," stated City Councilor Adam Gomez.
In a meeting that became tense at time, the Springfield City Council’s Public Safety Subcommittee met with Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood regarding facial recognition on police body-warn cameras.
The commissioner made it clear to the councilors that with the current body-camera proposals they’re looking at, facial recognition will not be used.
She says, however, it is worth keeping in mind the good that facial recognition can do.
“If it’s possible to recognize and stop a bad person from doing another bad act, whether it be a terrorist or a felon, I don’t know why we’d want to shut it down with even that time limit," says Commissioner Clapprood.
Clapprood says that even though the facial recognition can identify someone, it doesn’t mean an arrest will be made immediately.
“It simply means you’re going to get a hit on someone and then we’ll do more work. It’s not as soon as you get a hit, someone is going to be carried off," explained Commissioner Clapprood.
But Councilor Tracye Whitfield tells Western Mass News she has worries about the error rate and how it’ll impact communities of color.
“Over history and over time, the African American, black, and brown communities have been stereotyped, disproportionately arrested. Enough," said Councilor Whitfield.
“We want to make sure we’re putting their rights first, but, essentially, we want to make sure we’re not overstepping our boundaries and making sure big brother isn’t harassing, and making sure we’re actually getting the bad guys and not assuming the guys we think are the bad guys," added Councilor Gomez.
Again, there is no policy on the books right now regarding facial recognition, but Commissioner Clapprood says she would support one if the city decides to move in that direction.
