SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Due to an "extremely alarming" rise in COVID-19 cases in Springfield, city officials are implementing an indoor mask mandate in all municipal buildings "immediately" and in all businesses starting January 3rd.
This after a concerning spike in COVID-19 cases in the past 2 days.
The announcement was made this afternoon and city officials are calling it a "crisis." So far today the city is seeing an all-time high of 451 positive cases - and the day is not even over yet.
We're told they had 296 cases yesterday.
"COVID cases are at record numbers, unlike what we've seen in the past. The sobering statistics are extremely disturbing," says the city's Health and Human Services Commissioner, Helen Caulton-Harris.
City officials expect the COVID cases to rise in the weeks to come due to the Christmas holiday and also, New Year's Eve.
"We are on track to surpass last December's number which was 4,496. That was the highest number we had during 2020. Right now we are at 3,369. And I believe when we add this week's numbers we will probably surpass our highest number which was last December," Helen Caulton-Harris reports.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno noting during the press conference that ".. Baystate and Mercy ER's are overwhelmed."
We're told starting "immediately" there is a indoor mask mandate in all city buildings regardless of vaccination status. There is also a citywide mask mandate that will go into effect January 3rd.
"This is to allow business to properly prepare for this public health emergency order. This mandate will stay in place for 60 days and we will reassess it March 1st, 2022," Sarno stated.
Sarno is citing out of an "abundance of caution" not only to help protect the city's economy but also to "preserve and protect our city and our city's workforce" so vital services can continue - as the reason for these measures.
The city of Springfield right now is "hovering at 60%, (aged) 30 and under" that are not getting vaccinated, Sarno noted.
City officials are urging people get vaccinated.
"Vaccines work. Get the facts," Sarno stated, "Working together is the only way we will be able to defeat COVID-19."
The mayor saying we are in crisis mode but one we can control.
Of note, this time last year there were 150 deaths from COVID-19 in the city of Springfield. This year, 134 people have died from the virus making the total, 284 at this point.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this breaking news story.
